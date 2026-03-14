'Rumour-Spreading Reel Company': PM Modi Tears Into Congress At Assam For Puppet Politics And Global Disrespect

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during a massive public rally in Assam's Silchar today, accusing the opposition of actively working against India’s global reputation.

Addressing a sea of supporters, the PM framed the upcoming elections as a choice between "pro-India progress" and “anti-development puppets.”

‘People have spoken’

The Prime Minister began by highlighting the Congress party's string of electoral defeats across various states. He noted that the citizens of India are systematically "keeping Congress away" from state governance, signaling a nationwide rejection of their policies.

"I can see the results of the upcoming polls right here in your faces," the PM told the cheering crowd. "The people of India have decided that there is no room for those who hinder growth."

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AI Summit Protest- ‘Kurta Faad’ Controversy

In his most pointed critique, PM Modi brought up the recent Global AI Summit held in New Delhi. While the world’s top tech titans and international leaders gathered to discuss the future of innovation, the PM alleged that Congress leaders engaged in a "Kapda Fad" (clothes-tearing) show.

The PM accused the opposition of disrespecting India on an international stage at a time when the world is looking toward India as a technology leader.

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The "Reel" Factory

The PM further warned citizens to be wary of a "Reel Company" run by the opposition, which he claims is dedicated to spreading rumors and false news to create panic.

National Security and "Puppet" Politics

The Prime Minister also alleged that the Congress party, however, is hoping for chaos.

"All they want is for panic to be created so that India falls into danger, just so they can find a reason to disrespect Modi," he stated. He further claimed that the opposition has become a "puppet" for foreign entities that are envious of India's rapid path to progress.

Focus on Assam’s Development

Turning his attention to local issues, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to the Northeast.

He emphasized that the primary goal remains the progress and development of Assam, citing infrastructure projects and digital connectivity as the backbone of the region's future.

BJP double-engine govt

Prime Minister Modi stepping up his criticism of the Congress party further highlighted, "The Congress party had left the North East to its own fate. When the country attained independence, the Congress permitted the drawing of the boundary in such a manner that the Barak Valley’s vital link to the sea was completely severed. The Barak Valley- once renowned as a major trade route and an industrial hub-was stripped of its very strength. Even after independence, Congress governments remained in power for decades; yet, nothing substantial was done to foster the development of the Barak Valley. The BJP’s double-engine government is now transforming this situation. We are working tirelessly to re-establish the Barak Valley as a major hub for trade and commerce..."

Spoke about BJP's mantra

Contrasting this with the BJP’s mantra of prioritizing those lagging behind, PM Modi announced a strategic shift in national policy stating border areas, once dismissed by Congress as the "last villages" of India, are now officially regarded as the "first villages."

Launching the next phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme from Cachar, he emphasized that this development, coupled with the historic granting of land rights to thousands of tea garden workers, proves that the government's true focus remains the dignity and progress of Assam's grassroots population.