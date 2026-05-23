Op Sheruwali: Contact With Terrorists in Intelligence-Based Joint Operation in J&K's Rajouri; Encounter Underway

An intense firefight broke out in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday after security forces tracked down a group of terrorists. The operation was launched following specific intelligence reports indicating the presence of heavily armed individuals in the region.

According to officials, a joint team comprising the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) quickly moved into the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghala belt. Security personnel swiftly cordoned off the entire area to block all possible escape routes, triggering a fierce gunbattle. Some e

Armed Cordon Established in Gambhir Muglan

The Army's 16 Corps confirmed that the initial contact with the terrorists occurred at approximately 11:30 AM during the coordinated search operation.

In an official statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the 16 Corps detailed the unfolding situation:

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"Today at around 11:30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of #𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗠𝘂𝗴𝗹𝗮𝗻, #𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶 during an 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 conducted alongwith @JmuKmrPolice and CRPF. Troops responded swiftly with 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻. Firefight ensued and a 𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗼𝗻 has been effectively established."

Additional Reinforcements Rushed to the Site

Security agencies suspect that two to three terrorists are currently trapped inside the tight security dragnet. As the confrontation escalated, additional forces were rushed to the spot to strengthen the perimeter and support the troops on the ground.

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