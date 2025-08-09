Two Soldiers Martyred, Three Terrorist Killed in Gunfight in J&K's Kulgam as Op Akhal Enters Day 9

Two Soldiers Martyred, One Terrorist Killed in Gunfight in J&K's Kulgam | Image: Republic

Kulgam: Two Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident occurred during Operation Akhal, a large-scale anti-terror operation that began on August 1.

According to the Indian Army, four soldiers were injured in the recent exchange of fire. Two of them Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh succumbed to their injuries.

The Army's Chinar Corps paid tribute to the soldiers on social media, stating their sacrifice and bravery will always be remembered.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts... Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us,” the Army said in a post on X .

Three Terrorists Killed

While official confirmation has only been made about the recovery of one terrorist’s body, security sources stated that three terrorists may have been neutralised so far in the operation.

The area remains under tight security as the encounter continues.

Operation Akhal: One of the Longest in Recent Times

Launched on August 1, Operation Akhal is a joint effort by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). It was initiated based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of heavily armed terrorists in a forested area in Akhal, Kulgam.

The terrain has posed several challenges to the forces. Dense forests, caves, and large boulders are believed to be providing cover for the terrorists. In addition, continuous rainfall has made the operation more difficult.

Security forces paused the operation overnight after an initial gunfight on August 2, but resumed it the next day with additional reinforcements. As of now, at least 13 soldiers have been injured during the operation.

Officials also confirmed that the terrorists involved are heavily armed and equipped with sophisticated weapons. Drones, helicopters, and night-vision equipment are being used to track and flush out the militants.