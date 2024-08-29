Published 20:53 IST, August 29th 2024
'Operation Bhediya': Another Wolf Captured, Uncertainty Over Number On Prowl in Bahraich
So far, the forest department has caught four of the animals from the Bahraich area, with the latest one set to be relocated to Gorakhpur Zoo, it said.
Press Trust Of India
'Operation Bhediya': Another Wolf Captured, Uncertainty Over Number On Prowl in Bahraich | Image: Shutterstock
