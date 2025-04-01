‘First Responder’ India Leads Relief Efforts In Quake-Hit Myanmar: Operation Brahma Delivers Critical Aid In Full Swing

Updated April 1st 2025, 12:04 IST
Mandalay: After the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, the Indian Army has stepped up its humanitarian efforts under Operation Brahma. A 200-bed field hospital, staffed by a dedicated team of 118 personnel, has been successfully established in Mandalay to provide critical medical care to survivors.
The hospital was deployed with the help of two Indian Air Force C-17 heavy-lift aircraft, ensuring quick transportation of essential equipment and personnel. Now fully operational, the facility offers both surgical and in-patient care, addressing the urgent medical needs of those affected by the disaster.
This morning, Mr. Myo Aung, the Chief Minister of Mandalay, visited the field hospital to review its capabilities.
The Indian Army's efforts highlight India's unwavering commitment to humanitarian relief in the earthquake hit region. The field hospital setup by the Indian Army, providing much-needed support to the people of Myanmar during this challenging time.
Indian Naval ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri carrying approx 50 tons of relief material arrived Yangon on 31 Mar 25. INS Karmuk and LCU 52 sailed from SriVijaypuram on 30 Mar 25 with approx 30 tons of relief material and arrived Yangon AM 01 Apr 25.
Further bolstering ongoing relief efforts, Indian Naval Ship Gharial being loaded with substantial relief material weighing approx 440 tons including rice, edible oil and medicines. As the first responder region, Indian Navy remains steadfast in its resolve to provide aid and succour to those affected in Myanmar.
The relief materials were taken to the Myanmarese city of Yangon by two Indian Navy ships, INS Satpura and INS Savitri. Three more Indian Navy ships, INS Karmukh, INS Gharial and LCU-52 are enroute to Yangon with over 500 tonnes of additional aid material.
The death toll in last week's massive earthquake in Myanmar has passed 2,000. The quake could exacerbate hunger and disease outbreaks in a country that was already one of the world's most challenging places for humanitarian organisations to operate because of civil war.
Published April 1st 2025, 12:00 IST