Operation Clean Sweep-2: Delhi Police Raids 50 Locations In Dwarka In A Drug Crackdown, 9 Arrested

New Delhi: In a significant narcotics bust, the Delhi Police conducted "Operation Clean Sweep-2" on 19th and 20th December, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals, including a woman and a Nigerian national. The high-intensity operation, carried out across the Dwarka district, led to the seizure of drugs, illegal weapons, and unaccounted cash.



Targeted Raids Across 50 Locations

The operation witnessed police teams conducting simultaneous raids at approximately 50 locations. The crackdown targeted known drug hotspots and residential clusters in areas including Dwarka South, Uttam Nagar, Bindapur, Dabri, and Mahavir Enclave.

A senior police official confirmed that the raids were the result of weeks of intelligence gathering and human surveillance. "This drive is part of our zero-tolerance policy toward drug trafficking and organised crime," the officer stated, adding that search operations remain underway and further arrests are expected as the investigation broadens.

Major Seizures: Drugs, Cash, and Arms

During the searches, police recovered 33.244 kg of cannabis (ganja), 62 grams of high-potency amphetamine, 32 buprenorphine tablets, 13 Avil injections, 105 quarters of illegal liquor intended for local distribution, and a total of ₹364,040 in cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales, along with a knife.

Among those apprehended is a Nigerian national, identified by authorities as a key link in the drug distribution network within the capital. The Dwarka District Police have registered eight FIRs in connection with the raids.

The accused face charges under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Arms Act, and the Delhi Excise Act. These cases have been distributed across the Chhawla, Uttam Nagar, Dabri, Mohan Garden, and Dwarka South police stations.