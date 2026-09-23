Operation Drishti Brings Cataract Surgeries to Kashmir’s Border Belt, Army Chief Dheeraj Seth to Attend Tangdhar

Srinagar: Indian Army has rolled out Operation Drishti, a week-long medical outreach delivering free cataract surgeries and eye care to civilians and veterans in Kashmir’s border belt, with Army Chief General Dheeraj Seth scheduled to attend the Tangdhar event as chief guest.

Supervised by the Chinar Corps and backed by the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), the programme will be conducted in two phases, “First, on September 24–25 at the 328 Field Hospital in Tangdhar, will operate inside Underground Forward Surgical Centers built to withstand shelling. Second, scheduled for September 28–29 at the 92 Base Hospital in BB Cantonment, Srinagar, will treat another set of patients,” as per the details available.

Officials said the beneficiaries were identified through extensive screening camps held across Tangdhar, Uri, Bandipora, Khanabal, Kangan, Dawar, and Baramulla.

“We screened hundreds of villagers in remote pockets and shortlisted those requiring urgent cataract intervention,” a senior officer explained. A specialised surgical team from the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi, has been flown in.

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“Team is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and micro-surgical setups to ensure precision care,” sources said.

Cataract remain a major cause of visual impairment in the Valley, hospital-based studies show nearly 30% of eye-related cases are linked to cataracts, with prevalence rising sharply with age.

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National surveys have highlighted higher rates of blindness in Jammu and Kashmir compared with many other states, driven by untreated cataracts and limited specialist access.

In Tangdhar and adjoining border villages, specialised ophthalmology services are scarce. Residents often travel long distances to Srinagar or Jammu for treatment, facing terrain challenges, seasonal disruptions, and security constraints.

“We have been waiting for such facilities for years. Eye care is almost absent in these remote areas,” said Abdul Rashid, a farmer from Tangdhar. He added, “Earlier, we had to travel to Srinagar or Jammu for treatment. This camp saves us time, money, and hardship.”

Meanwhile, officials acknowledged the shortage of specialised medical services in these areas.

“By bringing advanced care to the doorstep, the Army is addressing a critical need,” one officer said.

“This model of flying in specialists, pre-screening patients, and operating in field and base hospitals effectively takes tertiary-level care to the community’s doorstep,” said a local doctor. “It reduces the burden on civilian infrastructure while reaching those least able to travel,” the doctor said.

Beyond restoring sight, the initiative carries social and strategic weight as elderly patients and veterans regain independence, households avoid heavy costs, and the Army strengthens bonds under Operation Sadbhavana.