Operation Gang Bust: Notorious Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar Gang Member, Wanted In 18 Cases, Arrested By Delhi Police

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, Delhi Police had arrested Vikas, alias Vicky, a notorious member of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, as part of Operation Gang Bust.

The arrest comes on the same day as Punjab Police carried out an encounter with two members of the Rohit Godara gang who were shot in crossfire in Ludhiana.

Vikas, alias Vicky, was wanted in as many as 18 criminal cases spread across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Police said he had been declared a fugitive in five cases and was deeply involved in arms-related offences, robbery, extortion and kidnapping. He was arrested in Loni in Uttar Pradesh after managing to evade arrest multiple times in the past.

According to officials, Vikas had also assisted other gang members in a murder conspiracy and played a key role in supporting the gang’s operations across states.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the NDR team of the Crime Branch launched the operation under the supervision of Inspector Rakesh Kumar, leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police Ludhiana engaged in an encounter with members of the Rohit Godara gang in the Haibowal area. During the exchange of fire, multiple rounds were fired from both sides.

