Operation Khanpi: 4 Armed UKNA Terrorists Neutralised By Indian Army In Manipur's Churachandpur

Churachandpur: In a major blow, the security forces successfully neutralised four armed terrorists belonging to the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) insurgent group in a major intelligence-based operation in Manipur this morning.

The successful operation, known as 'Operation Khanpi,' took place at around 6 AM in Khanpi Village, which is located approximately 80 kilometres west of Churachandpur under the Henglep Sub Division.

Combined Security Forces, including the 36 Assam Rifles and 21 PARA, launched an intelligence-based search operation in the area following intelligence input regarding the presence of illegal UKNA cadres. An encounter broke out after the terrorists resorted to unprovoked firing on the Army column.

As per the sources, the number of deceased UKNA cadres is likely to increase as the operation and search of the adjoining areas are still ongoing.

The UKNA is identified as a non-SoO (non-Suspension of Operations) Kuki insurgent outfit still active in the southern Manipur region.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)