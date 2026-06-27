Operation Sheruwali Enters Day 36 In J&K's Rajouri, Search Ops Continue in Dorimal Forests

Rajouri: Operation Sheruwali has entered its 36th day and continues in the forested areas of the Dorimal Forests of the Gambir Mughlan Rajouri district. Security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and other security agencies, remain actively engaged in the ongoing operation.

'Operation Sherawali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain.

A massive search and surveillance operation is underway, with security personnel maintaining a high level of alertness in the area. All participating agencies are working in close coordination to ensure the operation achieves its objectives.

Officials said that the operation is still in progress and security forces continue to dominate the area through extensive searches and monitoring. Additional security measures remain in place to prevent any untoward incident.

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The operation will continue until the area is thoroughly sanitised and all objectives are achieved, officials added.

Earlier on June 7, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were injured in an accidental mine blast during a patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector on June 16, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police officials.

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According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nowshera Police Station, the incident took place at around 11 am when troops of 4 Kumaon were conducting a routine patrol in the forward LoC area. During the operation, an accidental mine blast occurred, injuring one JCO and three soldiers.