Operation Sindoor: How IAF Struck Pakistan’s Air Bases, Command Centres, Target 314 Km Away

New Delhi: India’s air defence capabilities reached a new milestone during Operation Sindoor, with an S-400 air defence unit successfully destroying a Pakistani special mission aircraft from a distance of 314 kilometres, according to details highlighted by the Ministry of Defence in its Annual Report 2025-26.

The engagement has been described as the longest surface-to-air kill carried out by an S-400 unit, underlining the reach and precision of the Indian Air Force’s air defence network. The operation demonstrated that aircraft operating at significant distances could still be tracked and engaged by India’s long-range air defence systems.

S-400 Unit Carries Out 314-Km Engagement

According to the Ministry of Defence report, the Pakistani special mission aircraft was successfully targeted and destroyed from a distance of 314 kilometres by an S-400 unit during the operation.

The engagement marked a significant moment for India’s air defence capabilities, with the long-range surface-to-air missile system being used against a target at an unprecedented distance. The operation challenged the assumption that greater distance could provide an adversary with protection from Indian air defence systems.

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Indian radars tracked the threat before the S-400 system engaged it with a long-range surface-to-air missile. The successful strike demonstrated the ability of India’s air defence architecture to detect, track and neutralise an aerial target far beyond conventional engagement ranges.

Op Sindoor Put Pakistan's Air Assets Under Pressure

Operation Sindoor saw the Indian armed forces carry out coordinated strikes against terror infrastructure and other military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

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The operation also involved attacks on Pakistani air bases and command centres. The 314-kilometre engagement by the S-400 unit emerged as one of the key demonstrations of the Indian Air Force’s long-range air defence capability during the operation.

The Ministry of Defence's account indicates that the engagement sent a clear message to the adversary that distance alone could not guarantee the safety of airborne assets.

The successful interception also highlighted the importance of integrated surveillance and air defence capabilities, with radar systems providing the necessary tracking data for the long-range missile engagement.

PM Modi Visited Adampur After Op

Following the operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Air Force Station Adampur on May 12, 2025, where he personally commended the Air Warriors involved in the mission.

The visit came as the Indian Air Force continued to assess and highlight the role played by its personnel and air defence systems during Operation Sindoor.

The operation subsequently received formal recognition, with 219 Presidential Gallantry Awards being awarded to IAF personnel on August 15, 2025, for their courage and determination during the operation.

The awards reflected the significant role played by Indian Air Force personnel during the operation and recognised their contribution to India's military response.

Long-Range Air Defence Capability Comes Into Focus

The 314-kilometre engagement has placed India's S-400 system and long-range air defence capabilities at the centre of the military lessons emerging from Operation Sindoor.

The successful destruction of the Pakistani special mission aircraft demonstrated the combination of long-range radar tracking, surveillance and missile interception capabilities available to the Indian Air Force.

The Ministry of Defence's account of the operation also underlines the strategic significance of the engagement: an aerial target operating hundreds of kilometres away could be detected and neutralised by India's air defence network.

The achievement therefore represents not only a record engagement for the S-400 unit but also a demonstration of the expanding reach of India's air defence architecture during Operation Sindoor.