WATCH: Indian Army Releases Footages of Operation Sindoor, Shows How It Turned Pakistan Terror Camps Into Ashes In 25 Minutes

In a landmark moment in the history of Indian armed forces, two decorated women officers - Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force - led a powerful joint press briefing on Wednesday, unveiling dramatic video footages of missile strikes that struct the terror camps used by groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor.

Armed Forces Share Never-before-seen Evidence

The devastating visuals of the missile strikes confirmation of the destruction of nine terror bases within Pakistan territory marked as the never-before-seen evidence of precision airstrikes that crippled key terrorist infrastructure linked to multiple past attacks on Indian soil.

“Operation Sindoor was launched to give justice to victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and destroyed,” said Col. Qureshi as she played the video clips showing reduced-to-rubble structures of Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot, which lies about 12-18 km inside Pakistan.

"It's one of the biggest camps of Hizbul Mujahideen and one of the control centres for spreading terrorism in the Kathua, Jammu region. The camp planned and directed the attack on the Pathankot air force base camp," she added.

Further footage confirmed the destruction of the Sarjal Camp in Sialkot, believed to be the training ground for terrorists involved in the killing of four J&K police personnel. Visuals of strikes on the Barnala Camp in Bhimber, Abbas Camp in Kotli, and a facility in Muridke were also shared where Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were trained ahead of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

“No military installations were targeted and there are no reports of any civilian casualties in Pakistan so far,” Qureshi confirmed.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh reiterated the objective of Operation Sindoor - Justice for the 26 lives lost in the April 22 Pahalgam attack executed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. "Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” she said.

Operation Sindoor: 25 Minutes Of Precision Strikes on Pakistan

Indian armed forces on the intervening night of May 6 and May 7 avenged the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack by striking deep into Pakistani and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) territory under Operation Sindoor, neutralising over 100 terrorists and razing nine terror camps.

Operation Sindoor being one of India’s most coordinated cross-border anti-terror actions since Balakot surgical strikes, targeted the nerve centers of terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). A total of 24 missiles and Kamizake drones launched from within Indian territory hit the targets.

Graphic representation of the targets taken by the Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and PoJK (ANI)

JeM Chief Masood Azhar's Family Wiped Out

According to top security sources, over 100 terrorists were killed. One of the significant strikes were on Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur in which as many as 10 family members and four aides of Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar were killed. In a statement issued on Wednesday, UN-designated global terrorist Masood Azhar confirmed the deaths of his elder sister, her husband, his nephew and his wife, another niece and five children of his family.

A close aide of Masood Azhar, his mother, and two other close associates were also killed in the Indian strikes.

Markaz Subhan Allah served as the operational headquarter of JeM and was associated with terrorist plannings including Pulwama attack on Feb 14, 2019. Terrorists who executed the Pulwama attack were also trained at this camp.

How India Planned ‘Operation Sindoor’ - Days Of Calculated Preparation at 7 LKM

April 23: PM Modi chaired the first Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet

April 29: Meeting held with the tri-services chiefs

April 29: Armed forces were granted full operational freedom by PM Modi to avenge the bloodbath in Pahalgam after discussions with tri-service chiefs

April 30: PM Modi chaired the second Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet

May 3: Indian Navy chief met PM Modi

May 4: Indian Air Force chief met PM Modi

May 5: PM Modi met NSA Ajit Doval and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

May 5: India announced civil defence mock drills

May 6: PM Modi met NSA Ajit Doval again

May 7: India carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’

WATCH How India Struck At Pakistan And Dismantled Its Propaganda

Here is a list of targets demolished

1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - 100 km from international border - Headquarters of JeM struck

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke - 30 km from the border, LeT Headquarters hit - 26/11 terrorists came from here

3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM camp about 8 km from International border opposite Samba-Kathua

4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – 15 km from international border - Hizbul Mujahideen camp near Sialkot hit

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - 10 km from LoC opposite Rajouri - LeT camp destroyed

6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli – 15 km from LoC opposite Rajouri. Lashkar's bomber base with 50 terrorists

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – Hizbul

8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – 30 kms inside PoK, across Tangdhar sector. It was base camp for Pahalgam attackers