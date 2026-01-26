'Neutralised 100 Terrorists In 88 Hours': How Operation Sindoor's Success Was Displayed At Kartavya Path During R-Day Parade

In a powerful display of evolution, the 77th Republic Day parade on Monday transformed Kartavya Path into a powerful vision of modern warfare.

A glass-cased Integrated Operational Centre (IOC) showcasing the conduct of Operation Sindoor rolled down Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade on Monday. The display highlighted the success of the operation and the coordinated efforts of India's armed forces.

'Operation Sindoor Success'

Operation Sindoor was a military action aimed at destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan. It was launched following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed.

The Indian military carried out strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, killing several terrorists. As depicted in the glass-cased Integrated Operational Centre, the operation was expertly managed and directed by national and military leadership.

The operation led to the neutralisation of over 100 terrorists and enemy soldiers, along with the destruction of key strategic assets, bringing the enemy to its knees within just 88 hours.

Inter-service synergy and active support from the population were key factors of the operation.

‘Tri-Service Synergy’

The IOC display served as more than just a tableau float; it was a digital and physical account of the military’s response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

As the tableau rolled past the saluting dais, it depicted the seamless "tri-service synergy" that led to the neutralisation of over 100 terrorists and enemy combatants.

Observers were given a front-row seat to the command-and-control architecture where national and military leadership steered the operation.

The display showcased a shift toward "Victory Through Jointness", showing how intelligence was combined across land, air, and sea to dismantle nine major terror launchpads within Pakistani territory.

The "Sudarshan Chakra" Shield

The parade highlighted the operation’s philosophy through the blend of "Virasat, Vividhta aur Vikas" (Heritage, Diversity, and Progress).

While the BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missiles were credited with striking a decisive stroke against strategic assets, the defensive narrative was equally prominent.

Under the conceptual banner of the "SUDARSHAN CHAKRA", the IOC showcased how Akash missile systems and the S-400 air defence units provided a protective shield for the Indian population.

This layered defence was critical during the 88-hour window, as it neutralised retaliatory drone strikes and prevented enemy invasions, allowing the offensive elements to operate with surgical focus.

The Rise of Modern Warfare

The Army debuted its new generation of modern warhead platforms: SHAKTIBAAN and DIVYASTRA. Mounted on specialised High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6x6), these systems represent the cutting edge of the "Surveillance and Targeting" doctrine.

The IOC detailed how these platforms utilise a sophisticated arsenal, including swarm drones and tethered systems which are for persistent battlefield surveillance; the hybrid UAV ZOLT, which is an indigenous drone used specifically for precision artillery fire direction; and loitering munitions featuring the HAROP, Mini Harpy, and the Peacekeeper series (ATS Extended and Medium Range), designed to "see and strike" targets with zero delay.

Leadership on the Front Frontline

The human element of this high-tech war was personified by the young officers leading the display. Lieutenant Raman Mishra of the 161 Medium Regiment commanded the Shaktibaan vehicle, while Subedar Kiran Medar led the Divyastra.

Their presence served as a reminder that behind the algorithms and drones remains the indomitable spirit of the Indian soldier.

Their targeting role is supported by aerial munitions, including HAROP, Mini Harpy, Peacekeeper, ATS (Extended Range), ATS (Medium Range), and Sky Striker.