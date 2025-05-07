Line of Control Visuals Capture Operation Sindoor Impact as Artillery Exchanges Intensify

India has avenged the heinous and cowardly Pahalgam Terror Attack that took place on April 22, 2025. A total of 26 unarmed Indian civilians were brutally killed in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam leaving the entire country infuriated. The testimonies of the survivors and the forensic teams which followed after the attacks confirmed the fact that the terrorists were always planning to target the tourists.

In the early hours of May 7, 2025, the Indian armed forces executed strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), especially the regions which played a vital role in the terrorists planning and executing attacks on India. The Defence Ministry confirmed the reports of explosions in Pakistan and PoK via social media. “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”, wrote the Defence Ministry on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Watch: Visual Evidence Of Military Action

Dramatic visuals from the Line of Control have emerged as Operation Sindoor unfolds, depicting the impact of India's strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. These images coincide with reports of heavy artillery exchanges, suggesting immediate military escalation despite India's stated non-escalatory intent.

Defense officials confirm that all air defense units along the India-Pakistan border have been activated "to tackle any eventuality," indicating preparations for potential Pakistani retaliation. The visual evidence from the LoC provides tangible confirmation of military action as both nuclear-armed neighbors demonstrate force, while international figures like Donald Trump express hope that the conflict "ends very quickly".

Pakistan Air Defense Fails To Intercept Joint Operation By Indian Army And Indian Air Force