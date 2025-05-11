'State of Readiness, Active Monitoring': IAF Says Operation Sindoor Not Over Yet

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed that Operation Sindoor is still continuing, putting an end to speculation that the mission had been completed.

In an official statement, the IAF revealed, “The Indian Air Force has effectively executed its task in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism.”

According to the IAF, the operations were conducted in a “deliberate and stealthy manner, in accordance with National Objectives.”

The IAF also emphasised that active monitoring, assessment, and maintaining a state of readiness are key parts of the operation.

Since the operation is ongoing, the IAF has urged the public to refrain from guessing or spreading unverified details. “Since the Operations are still in progress, a detailed briefing will be given in due course,” the statement added.

“The IAF requests all to avoid speculation and spread of unverified information.”

This careful response highlights the sensitive nature of the operation. It also shows the IAF’s intention to remain transparent when the appropriate time comes.

The statement follows Pakistan’s recent ceasefire declaration, which has led to questions about the future of Operation Sindoor.