Operation Sindoor Not Over Yet, India Will Hit Back if Pakistan Escalates Tensions

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday confirmed that ‘Operation Sindoor’ is not over yet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informing an all-party meeting that nearly 100 terrorists have been eliminated so far.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said 'Operation Sindoor is an ongoing operation'. He made the statement while addressing the media after the all-party meeting.

The announcement comes a day after India carried out precision airstrikes deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror hideouts in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-backed group, had claimed responsibility for the killings.

India’s counter-offensive, named ‘Operation Sindoor’, stands for Strategic Initiative for Neutralizing Destructive Opponents with Overwhelming Retaliation. According to official sources, Indian jets struck multiple locations across Pakistan, destroying terror infrastructure and reportedly killing key operatives, including members of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s family.

In the aftermath, Pakistan has responded with cowardly retaliatory acts, including shelling in civilian areas of Poonch and Amritsar, and reportedly targeting religious sites. Eyewitnesses at a Gurudwara in Poonch claimed the intensity of the attack was unprecedented, calling it a "new low" in Pakistan’s hostility.

Late Wednesday night, Pakistani missiles were launched toward Punjab , but India’s air defence system intercepted and neutralised them mid-air. The incident caused temporary power disruptions in the region, but electricity was restored by early morning.

Meanwhile, suspicious drone activity was also reported near the India-Pakistan border in Kutch, Gujarat , where a drone exploded after hitting a high-tension power line. Police and security agencies are investigating the matter.