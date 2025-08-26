'Operation Sindoor Not Over Yet': Navy Chief Reaffirms Maritime Strength At INS Udaygiri And Himgiri Commissioning

India’s naval power received a strong boost on Tuesday with the commissioning of two new state-of-the-art Project 17A multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri.

At the ceremony, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi delivered a powerful message, “Operation Sindoor is not over yet.”

Speaking at the event, Admiral Tripathi underlined the Indian Navy’s growing maritime strength and its role in safeguarding national security.

He recalled the operational success of Operation Sindoor, a mission that displayed India’s naval superiority against Pakistan.

“In this era of uncertainties and competition, the Indian Navy’s capability to deliver an overwhelming force at sea is a credible deterrence against India’s enemies,” he said.

Navy Chief On Operation Sindoor

The Navy Chief reminded the audience of how Operation Sindoor had forced the Pakistan Navy to retreat.

“We demonstrated it well during Operation Sindoor. The swift deployment and aggressive posturing of our units held the Pakistan Navy captive and compelled them to request us to end kinetic actions,” he noted.

However, Admiral Tripathi was clear that the mission is unfinished. He emphasised that if a conflict arises in the future, the Navy will not wait to respond—it will be the first to strike.

“Sir, a few days ago, from the deck of INS Vikrant, you had assured the Indian Navy that Operation Sindoor has not ended, and if the need arises again, there is a probability that the Indian Navy will do the opening,” he told the Defence Minister.

Boost to Maritime Power

The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri marks another milestone in India’s naval modernisation programme. Admiral Tripathi highlighted that earlier this year the Navy had successfully inducted other advanced vessels, including INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, INS Baksheer, INS Tamal, INS Arnala, and INS Nistar.

The double commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri, he said, is “a clear testimony to India’s growing maritime strength, steady progress, and dynamic expansion.”

Both new frigates are designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and represent the cutting edge of indigenous shipbuilding. Udaygiri is notably the 100th ship designed by the bureau, showcasing India’s five decades of expertise in warship design.

These vessels are equipped with advanced stealth features, weapons, and sensors, making them capable of executing the full spectrum of maritime missions.

Their arsenal includes supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine weapons, and advanced close-in weapon systems.

With powerful diesel and gas turbine propulsion, the frigates can operate in challenging Blue Water conditions, enhancing India’s reach and deterrence in the Indian Ocean Region.