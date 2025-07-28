'Operation Sindoor Paused Only...'—Rajnath Singh Hits Back At Trump’s Ceasefire Claim In Fiery Lok Sabha Debate

A heated debate unfolded in the Lok Sabha over Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The session witnessed strong exchanges between the Opposition and the government, centring on allegations that international pressure, particularly from US President Donald Trump, influenced India’s decision to halt the operation.

Speaking in the debate, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the government’s decision to pause Operation Sindoor after its initial strikes. “The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel, then why did you stop?” he said.

Mr. Gogoi further highlighted repeated claims made by the US President. “US President Donald Trump has said 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan into a ceasefire by threatening repercussions to trade. We want to know the truth behind this,” he added. Gogoi also criticised India’s diplomacy following the Pahalgam attack, asking, “Why was India unable to stop IMF aid to Pakistan?”

Defence Minister Rejects US Pressure Claims

In response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh firmly dismissed the Opposition’s assertions. “India paused its action because the predecided political and military objectives were achieved. Saying that this operation was paused under any pressure is baseless and wrong,” Singh declared in the Lok Sabha.

He emphasised that the decision to conclude Operation Sindoor was entirely based on India’s strategic goals. “In my political life, I have always tried not to speak lies ever,” Singh added, rejecting suggestions of foreign intervention.

‘Historic and Decisive’ Operation

Initiating the discussion, Singh called Operation Sindoor “historic” and paid tribute to soldiers who carried out the mission. “First of all, I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf of Parliament towards brave jawans who have sacrificed for the country whenever required,” he said.

He detailed how, following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the armed forces “full freedom” to respond. “Our army carefully studied all aspects before launching Operation Sindoor,” Singh said.

Precision Strikes and Results

The Defence Minister informed that the Indian armed forces carried out well-coordinated and precise strikes. “We made sure that only terrorist infrastructure was neutralised, ensuring no harm to civilians in Pakistan,” Singh noted. He added, “In well-coordinated strikes, our armed forces precisely targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites. Over 100 terrorists, including their trainers and handlers linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, were targeted in the operation. We killed terrorists in their houses. We took revenge on the vermilion of our mothers and sisters.”

Singh further explained, “The entire operation was concluded within 22 minutes. Most of those killed were associated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.”

Opposition Ruckus in Parliament

Before Singh’s address, the Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice as Opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence during the debate. Opposition members continued to press the government to clarify if Trump’s repeated statements had any basis.

Despite the Defence Minister’s strong rebuttal, Gogoi reiterated the demand for a clear answer from PM Modi himself. “The people of India want to know if our military decisions were influenced by outside pressure,” Gogoi said.