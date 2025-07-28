Why Rajnath Singh Blamed 2009 Sharm-Al-Shaikh Agreement Signed By Manmohan Singh As ‘Blunder’ During Operation Sindoor Debate?

Addressing Lok Sabha on the sixth day of the ongoing Monsoon Parliament Session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reminded the parliament of the blunder the government in power during 2009 did in its dealings with Pakistan.

The Union Minister said, "In 2009, the government back then made a mistake in Sharm-Al-Shaikh agreement."

Refering to the joint statement issued on July 16, 2009, following a meeting between then Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on the sidelines of the NAM Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Rajnath Singh said, "This diluted the terms set that Pakistan will not be allowed to use it land for terrorism."

Earlier during his speech in the parliament today, he referred to the days when ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had already set the tone with Pakistan, making sure it agrees upon never using its land for terrroism before holding a composite dialogue with it.

Singh called out the move taken back in 2009 as weaking "India's strategic positioning".

On the other hand, the Union Minister's remarks early on today involved Operation Sindoor, and applauding the bravery of India's armed forces (IAFs).

He said, "Operation Sindoor is a great example of India’s tri-services coordination."

Further, Singh mentioned, "In well-coordinated strikes, our armed forces precisely targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites. Over 100 terrorists, including their trainers and handlers linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, were targeted in the operation.We killed terrorists in their houses. We took revenge of the vermilion of our mothers and sisters."