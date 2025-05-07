Indian Forces Unleash Firepower: Know How PM Modi, His Team Planned & Executed Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam Massacre

Operation Sindoor: In a stunning display of precision, resolve, and restraint, India on the intervening night of May 6 and May 7 struck deep into Pakistani and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) territory under Operation Sindoor, neutralising over 100 terrorists and razing nine terror camps.

The coordinated military response executed by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force early on Wednesday morning against Pakistani terror infrastructures was a calculated response to the barbaric April 22 terror attack at the Baisaran valley in J&K’s Pahalgam in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national. On the 16th day since the dastardly act of violence, Pahalgam terror attack is avenged and Pakistan is shown the mirror on how it will pay heavy price if they continue to indulge in sponsoring terror groups.

Personally named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Operation Sindoor marked a watershed moment in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism and is seen as a clear message to terror sponsors. The name ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a tribute to the widows of the 26 men killed in Pahalgam. According to sources, PM Modi stayed up overnight monitoring the deadliest air strikes in real-time.

JeM Chief Masood Azhar's Family Wiped Out

According to top security sources, over 100 terrorists were killed. One of the significant strikes were on Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur in which as many as 10 family members and four aides of Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar were killed. In a statement issued on Wednesday, UN-designated global terrorist Masood Azhar confirmed the deaths of his elder sister, her husband, his nephew and his wife, another niece and five children of his family.

A close aide of Masood Azhar, his mother, and two other close associates were also killed in the Indian strikes.

Markaz Subhan Allah served as the operational headquarter of JeM and was associated with terrorist plannings including Pulwama attack on Feb 14, 2019. Terrorists who executed the Pulwama attack were also trained at this camp.

Know The Plan: How India Planned ‘Operation Sindoor’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a 2-day Saudi visit rushed back to the country hours after the Pahalgam massacre. The seeds of ‘Operation Sindoor’ was believed to have been sown on April 23 when the Prime Minister chaired the first meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). And since then, he chaired multiple high-level security meetings with NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, all three tri-services chiefs, and Defence Secretary.

On April 24, two days after the attack, PM Modi in a rare and impactful switch to English during a public address, declared: “India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their sponsors. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth.”

Timeline: Days Of Calculated Preparation at 7 LKM

April 23: PM Modi chaired the first Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet

April 29: Meeting held with the tri-services chiefs

April 29: Armed forces were granted full operational freedom by PM Modi to avenge the bloodbath in Pahalgam after discussions with tri-service chiefs

April 30: PM Modi chaired the second Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet

May 3: Indian Navy chief met PM Modi

May 4: Indian Air Force chief met PM Modi

May 5: PM Modi met NSA Ajit Doval and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

May 5: India announced civil defence mock drills

May 6: PM Modi met NSA Ajit Doval again

May 7: India carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’

What Happened on May 7 Night?

Soon after midnight, Indian forces struck simultaneously at nine terrorist facilities by unleashing munitions and precision strike weaponry leaving Pakistan terror infrastructure completely in ruins. The strikes were executed from within Indian territory, based on information provided by Indian intelligence agencies.

Here is a list of targets demolished:

1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - 100 km from international border - Headquarters of JeM struck

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke - 30 km from the border, LeT Headquarters hit - 26/11 terrorists came from here

3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM camp about 8 km from International border opposite Samba-Kathua

4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – 15 km from international border - Hizbul Mujahideen camp near Sialkot hit

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - 10 km from LoC opposite Rajouri - LeT camp destroyed

6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli – 15 km from LoC opposite Rajouri. Lashkar's bomber base with 50 terrorists

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – Hizbul

8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – 30 kms inside PoK, across Tangdhar sector. It was base camp for Pahalgam attackers

9. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – Jaish-e-Mohammad launchpad

Pakistan Terror Hubs Reduced To Rubble By India

Between 1.05 AM to 1:30 AM on May 7, Indian armed forces executed Operation Sindoor. With India’s most coordinated cross-border anti-terror actions since Balakot, our armed forces targeted the nerve centers of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). A total of 24 missiles and Kamizake drones launched from within Indian territory hit the targets.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a briefing this morning said, "Pakistan has a well-deserved reputation as a haven for terrorists from around the world, with internationally proscribed terrorists enjoying impunity there. The Sajid Mir case, in which this terrorist was declared dead and then, in response to international pressure, brought back to life, found alive and arrested, is the most glaring example." he also detailed how investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack have brought out the communication notes of terrorists in and to Pakistan.

Govt on why ‘Operation Sindoor’ Was Necessary

While stressing on armed forces' resolve to avenge the death of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Misri said that 'it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22nd April attack be brought to justice'.

"Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control. Instead, all it has indulged in are denials and allegations. Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. There was thus a compulsion both to deter and to pre-empt," he added.

The Foreign Secretary called the air strikes within Pakistan and PoK territory 'measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible' which focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India.

India’s Message To Terror Sponsors: Strike Hard, Strike Deep

Within minutes of the operation, the Indian Army posted a strong message on X: “Justice Served.” The Ministry of Defence too released a statement disclosing the successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ against the Pakistani terror bases ‘from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed’.