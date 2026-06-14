'Oppn Tries to Decry Everything': Nirmala Sitharaman Assures 'There Is No Disaster' Awaiting the Indian Economy

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday strongly criticised Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of consistently undermining India’s achievements in his speeches in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking at a Viksit Bharat event in Bengaluru, Sitharaman said Gandhi’s interventions in Parliament are marked by a sense of decrying everything and painting a negative picture of the country.

“Every time the Congress's Leader of Opposition speaks in the Lok Sabha, it is with a sense of decrying everything, undermining the achievements of the people of India,” she remarked.

The minister asserted that there is “no disaster awaiting India,” countering what she described as a narrative of gloom. She pointed to assessments by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has twice annually -- during its springtime review in April-May and again in October -- reaffirmed India’s position as the fastest-growing major economy.

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Sitharaman acknowledged global headwinds, including the ongoing Middle East crisis and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which have impacted energy supplies. However, she emphasised that the challenges extend beyond rising crude oil prices or the cost of LPG cylinders. Despite these pressures, she credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proactive leadership for ensuring no major supply disruptions.

“That’s the kind of attention to the economy and to households,” Sitharaman said, highlighting the government’s focus on maintaining stability for citizens amid international uncertainties.

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