‘Opponents Send Women to Seduce Me’: BJP MLA Preetam Lodhi’s 'Honeytrap' Allegation Triggers Row

Pichhore, Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Preetam Singh Lodhi from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district has claimed that his political rivals are orchestrating a “honeytrap” conspiracy to frame him in false rape cases under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

Addressing a public gathering of the Pal-Baghel community in Khaniyadhana, Lodhi alleged that opponents send women to the Dak Bungalow (circuit house) in Pichhore.

According to him, these women are instigated to pick arguments or provoke conversations with him. A man standing nearby then records the exchange on a mobile phone, after which the video is allegedly used to register a case under Section 376.

“The conspiracy works in a pattern. First, women are made to pick an argument… Then the conversation or the dispute is recorded… The same video is used against him to get a case registered under Section 376,” Lodhi said.

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He further claimed that the same strategy is being attempted against his son and that one woman who visited the Dak Bungalow had herself alerted them about the alleged plot. Lodhi said the behaviour of some women who approach him has made him suspicious of a deliberate attempt to mislead and trap him.

A video of his remarks has gone viral on social media, triggering sharp reactions. Critics have questioned the use of language such as “pataane” (seduce) at a public event attended by a large number of local women.

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Lodhi has faced controversies earlier. He has previously issued clarifications and apologies over remarks about senior police and administrative officials, and a recent video from Karera regarding community conflicts also sparked debate.