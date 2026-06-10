'Opportunism, Revenge, Humiliation': BJP Reacts to Sonia Wooing Mamata for Cong-TMC Merger After Bengal Poll Debacle

New Delhi: In a dramatic twist in Indian opposition politics, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has formally invited Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee to rejoin the Congress party, offering her the position of National Vice President, sources said. Banerjee’s nephew and prominent TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has reportedly been offered the role of National General Secretary.

The move comes as the TMC grapples with internal rebellion and a major split following its defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections, ending 15 years of continuous rule. Mamata Banerjee, who served as Chief Minister until the recent electoral setback, has neither accepted nor rejected the proposal outright and is said to be taking time to deliberate on the offer.

The development signals Banerjee’s potential return to national politics with Congress backing, as the Trinamool Congress navigates a crisis of defections and weakening organisational strength in its home state. Political observers view the invitation as an attempt by Congress to consolidate opposition forces ahead of future electoral contests, particularly by bringing back a leader who originally rose through Congress ranks before forming the TMC.

BJP Slams Move as 'Opportunism' and Revenge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticised the Congress outreach, terming it a opportunistic bid to exploit TMC’s vulnerabilities. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the development reflected Congress’s attempt at “mauke pe chauka” (striking at the right opportunity).

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“This is called mauke pe chauka. Congress knows that TMC has split into pieces. One by one, all leaders are leaving the party. Now, Congress has taken the opportunity it found in the situation as it has been hurt in the past,” Poonawalla remarked.

He added that the TMC itself was born out of a split from Congress, and the current overture amounted to “blackmail” to ensure TMC’s survival.

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“Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are being offered posts in Congress. Congress wants to portray that it can be TMC’s protector,” the BJP leader said.

Poonawalla further alleged that senior Congress leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Udit Raj, and Imran Masood, have made statements suggesting Mamata would need to accept Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. He described the move as Congress seeking revenge for past attacks by TMC and an attempt to humiliate both Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee.

“This is the cycle of Karma,” Poonawalla concluded.

Shehzad Poonawalla also said, “TMC’s name should be changed from Trinamool Congress to ‘Tukde Mein Congress’. The party has split into pieces only because of its attachment to family. It had no vision or mission — only one leader, Mamata Banerjee, who has been promoting her bhatija, Abhishek Banerjee. As a result, other TMC leaders have moved away from Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, leaving them isolated. This shows that Mamata Banerjee has been rejected first by the people and then by the people’s representatives. Yet they are still not accepting reality. They remain delusional and in denial. This is what happens when family is placed above the party. The same story has played out with the Congress, DMK, RJD, and NCP. But they still don’t understand.”