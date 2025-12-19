Opposition, BJP Trade Sharp Words Over Passing of VB-G Ram G Bill 2025

The VB-G RAM G Bill 2025 sparked intense debate in Parliament, with the opposition and ruling BJP at odds over its impact on rural labourers and the poor. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The VB-G RAM G Bill 2025 sparked intense debate in Parliament, with the opposition and ruling BJP at odds over its impact on rural labourers and the poor. The bill aims to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and increase guaranteed rural employment from 100 to 125 days.

Opposition MPs accused the government of rushing the legislation and weakening safeguards, while the BJP defended it as a reform aimed at improving livelihoods. Opposition MPs, including Congress and AAP, have criticised the bill, alleging it weakens safeguards and was rushed through without proper scrutiny.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi alleged that the Centre had "robbed the poor and labourers of their rights" by pushing the Bill through in haste, calling it a "blot on democracy" and accusing the government of refusing to send it to a Select Committee despite repeated demands from the opposition.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "This government has robbed the poor and labourers of their rights by passing this bill. It is a blot on democracy, the way this bill was introduced and passed in haste. It is like bulldozing democracy. The entire opposition is protesting against it. The entire opposition was demanding that this bill be sent to a Select Committee, but the government was not ready to listen..."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also criticised the legislation, saying it was "against labourers and farmers" and predicting that the government would be forced to withdraw it, just as it had repealed the three farm laws after protests.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "This bill is against labourers and farmers. This bill is finished today... Given how they took back the three farm laws, they will have to take back this law as well... They want to hide all their failures behind the name of Bhagwan Ram..."

Countering the criticism, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma welcomed the Bill's passage, calling it "a matter of joy" and accusing the opposition of opposing measures meant for the benefit of the poor. He said the legislation would help raise wages, extend employment days, and promote entrepreneurship among rural workers, describing it as "a day of change for everyday citizens".

Speaking with ANI, he said, "This is a matter of joy. However, the opposition's negative attitude suggests it has not been able to move on from its defeat. It does not want, for the benefit of the poor, that the poor should get higher wages. It does not want them to receive wages for 125 days instead of 100.

It does not want them to become entrepreneurs... I believe that, no matter how much the opposition is criticised, it is not enough; today, it has been widely accepted with great enthusiasm. I believe this is a day of change for everyday citizens... In accordance with Gandhi Ji's policy, the BJP has taken this action, and this is a huge decision".

Parliament on Friday passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it received the Lok Sabha's nod.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha before the bill seeking to replace MGNREGA was passed. They pressed that the bill should be sent to a Select Committee. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the bill will play an essential role in the welfare of the poor. He accused Congress of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the Bill allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting.