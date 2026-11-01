Oppn Hits Ramlila Maidan Over Voter Lists; BJP Launches Nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' Counter-Offensive

New Delhi: In one of the most high-stakes political showdowns ahead of upcoming electoral battles, India’s national capital and multiple state capitals turned into high-octane political arenas on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Top leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc assembled at Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan for their grand 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally, escalating their high-decibel campaign demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Simultaneously, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a synchronised, nationwide counter-offensive under the banner of 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy). Spanning Delhi, Mumbai, Shimla, and Rohtak, the BJP targeted Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric, accusing the alliance of spreading constitutional paranoia, destabilising festive business, and attempting foreign-backed regime change.

1. Opposition’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ Show of Strength

Setting off in open-top buses from Constitution Club and Connaught Place towards Ramlila Maidan, top opposition figures, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav, NC leader Farooq Abdullah, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, led thousands of supporters into Central Delhi.

Advertisement

2. BJP’s Counter-Offensive: Exposing the “Four-Stage Anarchy Model”

Unleashing a sharp counterblast, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda slammed the Opposition's gathering as an "orchestrated drama" by repeatedly rejecting political parties. Speaking out in New Delhi, Nadda outlined what he termed Rahul Gandhi’s four-stage blueprint designed to destabilise governance: "What is unfolding today at Ramlila Maidan is not an act of respect for democracy; rather, it is a calculated conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy, in the name of democracy. This is a foolish, orchestrated drama staged by those who have been defeated and repeatedly rejected by the people."

"Rahul Gandhi, I wish to explain to the nation today what your model of politics entails: the first stage is spreading lies and rumours; the second is inciting anarchy and chaos on the streets; the third is damaging the nation’s economy; and the fourth is attempting to destabilise an elected government at the behest of foreign powers."

Advertisement

“Rahul Gandhi, listen carefully: this is India, not some 'banana republic' where you can incite arson, trigger riots, or push an agenda for 'regime change' whenever you please. Stop dreaming, Rahul Gandhi. India is the world's oldest and most robust democracy,” said JP Nadda.

3. Nationwide Counter-Marches: Mumbai, Shimla, Rohtak & 1984 Remembrance

Rather than limiting its response to press statements, the BJP and its NDA/Mahayuti allies mobilised simultaneous counter-marches across major regions: 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots March (Delhi): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP Chief Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Sardar H.S. Phoolka led a counter-protest wearing black headbands in West Delhi.

Highlighting November 1 as the anniversary of the 1984 riots, Nadda charged: “Observe the insensitivity of the Congress and the petty mindset of Rahul Gandhi. On this dark day, a day when the nation ought to be remembering its martyrs and victims, Rahul Gandhi stands at Ramlila Maidan, seeking only to further his own political agenda.”

Mumbai Mahayuti Padyatra: Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan and Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske led the 'Lokshahi Bachao, Anarajakta Hatao' padyatra across Mumbai: "At a time when the entire nation is witnessing a phase of development-orientated governance under the leadership of PM Modi, the opposition Congress party is... attempting to create confusion among the public by propagating false narratives about our established institutions, including the judiciary and the Parliament," Chavan stated.

Shimla Padyatra (Himachal Pradesh): Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma led the march alongside Anurag Thakur, targeting the opposition over electoral verification: "Rahul Gandhi is crying because names of illegal infiltrators have been removed from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision," Sarma asserted.

Rohtak Counter-March (Haryana): BJP National President Nitin Nabin addressed workers in Rohtak: "The government has been formed through the people's mandate and cannot be challenged by those taking directives from foreign powers," Nabin declared.

4. Dual Gridlock & Economic Concerns in Delhi

The convergence of political demonstrations and environmental measures severely impacted the capital's civic life: Festive Trade Disruption: Traders and small shopkeepers in New Delhi and Connaught Place faced severe business hits during peak Dhanteras and Diwali shopping. The BJP slammed Opposition leaders for ignoring repeated pleas by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) to avoid jamming commercial centres.