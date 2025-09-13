Updated 13 September 2025 at 13:46 IST
Opposition Made Northeast 'Suffer Greatly' Through Vote Bank Politics: PM Modi in Mizoram, Says 'Neglected' States in Forefront Now
PM Modi said that the entire Northeastern states have suffered greatly under the Oppostion political parties who practicing vote bank politics.
Aizwal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sauturday said that the entire Northeastern states have "suffered greatly" under the Oppostion political parties who practicing vote bank politics and highlighted that the BJP government's approach is to put states that were neglected for so long in the forefront.
He inaugurated several developmental projects in Mizoram's Aizawl, including the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, which will connect the Northeastern state with the Indian Railways network for the first time.
"For the past 11 years, we have been working for the development of the Northeast. This region is becoming the growth engine of India. Over the years, many states of the Northeast have been put on the rail map of India," PM Modi said.
While inaugurating Mizoram's first railway line, Bairabi-Sairang line through live video conferenicng, PM Modi blamed the Congress for ignoring the northeast as they tried to chase seats and votes.
"For a long time, some political parties in our country have practised vote bank politics. Their focus was always on places that had more votes and seats. The entire Northeast, including states like Mizoram, suffered greatly because of this attitude. But our approach is very different. Those who were earlier neglected are at the forefront now. Those who were once marginalised are the mainstream now," PM Modi said in his address.
PM Modi could not reach the place of the inauguration due to bad weather conditions and inaugurated the line via live video while being at Aizwal's Lengpui airport.
PM Modi also flagged off the express trains of Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion.
Mizoram has only one MP in Parliament, with Richard Vanlalhmangaiha of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) representing the constituency. In the 2014 elections, CL Ruala of the Congress won the seat. Currently, the Chief Minister Lalduhoma, part of the ZPM, holds a simple majority with his party having 27 of the 40 seats in the legislative assembly. The BJP has two seats, and the Congress has 1.
Before ZPM, the Indian National Congress led the state government from 2008 to 2018, while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led the Central government.
While highlighting the infrastructural development initiated by the Centre, PM Modi said, "This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transportation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation."
Calling the inauguration of the railway line a "historic day," he added, "From today, Aizwal will be on India's railway map. A few years ago, I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for the Aizwal railway line. Today we proudly dedicate it to the people of the nation."
He further mentioned how the northeast is becoming a major startup hub, empowering the talented youth of the state.
"Mizoram is blessed with talented youths. Our work is to empower them. Our government has already started 11 A-Club residential schools here. Work is going to start six more schools. Our Northeast is also becoming a major hub for startups. I'm happy that around 4,500 startups and 25 incubators are operating in the region. Young people of Mizoram are actively joining this movement and creating new opportunities for themselves and others," he said.
During the inauguration, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted how under PM Modi's leadership, the budget for railways in northeast has increased five-fold.
Built at a cost of over ₹8,000 crore, the 51-kilometre Bairabi-Sairang line will connect Aizawl to the national railway network for the first time since independence.
With 143 bridges and 45 tunnels constructed across challenging terrain, the construction is an engineering marvel with one of the bridges taller than Qutub Minar.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for multiple road projects, including the Aizawl Bypass, Thenzawl-Sialsuk, and Khankawn-Rongura roads. The 45 km Aizawl Bypass, costing over ₹500 crore under the PM-DevINE scheme is aimed at city traffic and improve connectivity.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai-Siaha Road, which will ensure all-weather connectivity, reduce travel time and facilitate cross-border trade under the Kaladan Multimodal Transit framework.
Later today, PM Modi will also visit Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September (Saturday to Monday), to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore.
