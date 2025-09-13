Opposition Made Northeast 'Suffer Greatly' Through Vote Bank Politics: PM Modi in Mizoram, Says 'Neglected' States in Forefront Now

He inaugurated several developmental projects in Mizoram's Aizawl, including the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, which will connect the Northeastern state with the Indian Railways network for the first time.



"For the past 11 years, we have been working for the development of the Northeast. This region is becoming the growth engine of India. Over the years, many states of the Northeast have been put on the rail map of India," PM Modi said.



While inaugurating Mizoram's first railway line, Bairabi-Sairang line through live video conferenicng, PM Modi blamed the Congress for ignoring the northeast as they tried to chase seats and votes.



"For a long time, some political parties in our country have practised vote bank politics. Their focus was always on places that had more votes and seats. The entire Northeast, including states like Mizoram, suffered greatly because of this attitude. But our approach is very different. Those who were earlier neglected are at the forefront now. Those who were once marginalised are the mainstream now," PM Modi said in his address.



PM Modi could not reach the place of the inauguration due to bad weather conditions and inaugurated the line via live video while being at Aizwal's Lengpui airport.



PM Modi also flagged off the express trains of Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion.



Mizoram has only one MP in Parliament, with Richard Vanlalhmangaiha of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) representing the constituency. In the 2014 elections, CL Ruala of the Congress won the seat. Currently, the Chief Minister Lalduhoma, part of the ZPM, holds a simple majority with his party having 27 of the 40 seats in the legislative assembly. The BJP has two seats, and the Congress has 1.



Before ZPM, the Indian National Congress led the state government from 2008 to 2018, while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led the Central government.



While highlighting the infrastructural development initiated by the Centre, PM Modi said, "This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transportation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation."



Calling the inauguration of the railway line a "historic day," he added, "From today, Aizwal will be on India's railway map. A few years ago, I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for the Aizwal railway line. Today we proudly dedicate it to the people of the nation."