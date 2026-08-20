‘Opposition Running Away From Debate’: Anil Antony Attacks Congress Over FCRA Row, Defends Foreign Funding Law | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi: BJP National Secretary Anil Antony has launched a sharp attack on Congress and the Opposition over the ongoing debate over the the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), accusing them of 'running away from a debate' on the proposed changes.

In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, Antony, who comes from Kerala, said the FCRA issue requires detailed discussion in Parliament, but alleged that the Opposition prevented such a debate from taking place.

His remarks come amid criticism of the proposed amendments, particularly in Kerala, where concerns have been raised over their possible impact on minority communities and institutions receiving foreign contributions.

Asked whether there had been discussions within the BJP leadership on ensuring that tighter FCRA provisions do not affect the rights of minority communities, Antony said the matter would require 'a lot of time' to discuss, before turning his attack on the Congress.

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'It was very unfortunate that the Congress party and the Opposition did not allow Parliament to function for a single day,' Antony said. He also pointed to Home Minister Amit Shah’s stated willingness to hold a discussion on the legislation.

‘Opposition Running Away From Debate’

Antony accused the Opposition of deliberately avoiding parliamentary scrutiny, saying, “'The Honourable Home Minister himself had said very clearly that he is ready for any discussion in Parliament.'

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'But unfortunately, this is the first time that an Opposition is running away from a debate,' he added.

The BJP leader also sought to put the present FCRA debate in historical perspective, pointing out that the legislation was first introduced in India in 1976 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said the law was subsequently strengthened through the FCRA, 2010.

‘Foreigners Should Not Intervene'

Defending the Centre’s position on foreign contributions, Antony said the objective of the law was to ensure that foreign interests do not interfere in India’s internal affairs.

'The current Act is to ensure that people from outside the country don't intervene in this country's internal functioning,' he said.

The FCRA debate has emerged as another major flashpoint between the government and the Opposition, with the Centre maintaining that tighter regulation is necessary to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of foreign funds.