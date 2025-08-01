'Rahul Gandhi Playing Dirty Game To Destroy Country’s Image': Kiren Rijiju’s Strong Rebuttal To LoP’s Remarks Against Election Commission

Delhi: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Friday responded to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s remarks accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of indulging in vote theft, saying the opposition is running a malicious campaign to discredit constitutional organizations.

“This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi is threatening constitutional organizations... This is a huge conspiracy to weaken democracy...This is very dangerous behavior and approach. The opposition is running a malicious campaign to discredit constitutional organizations. It is an attack on democracy,” Rijiju said.

“Even opposition party leaders have started to internally oppose Rahul Gandhi... People have started saying Rahul Gandhi is playing a dirty game and wants to destroy the country’s image,” he added.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being directly involved in large-scale voter fraud and even claimed to have “open-and-shut proof” of the alleged theft.

The motive behind the voter fraud was to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader alleged.

“Votes are being stolen. We have open-and-shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in this vote theft. And I’m not saying this lightly; I’m speaking with 100% proof. When we release it (proof), the entire country will know that the Election Commission is enabling vote theft. And who are they doing it for? They’re doing it for the BJP,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“We had suspicions of voter theft, and we got into its granularity. Since the Election Commission was not helpful in the investigation, we did our own. It took six months, and the things we found are an ‘atom bomb.’ When this atom bomb explodes, you won’t see the Election Commission in the country,” he added.

Rijiju also responded to the opposition’s demand for a debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Parliament.

“I want to clarify that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per rules. There cannot be a discussion on SIR because it is a process undertaken by a constitutional body, and it is not happening for the first time,” he said.

He also accused the opposition of repeatedly disrupting Parliament proceedings and said that Rahul Gandhi is making “anti-India” statements.

“They enter the well as soon as the debate begins. They don’t let the House function and then allege that they are not allowed to speak... I condemn this false allegation that they are not allowed to speak... Rahul Gandhi is again and again giving anti-India statements, which is not right. Even several opposition party leaders have condemned it,” he said.

“Nobody can use derogatory words against India’s economy and image... Rahul Gandhi is not a child; it’s the duty of every Indian, and as LoP, he should understand that giving anti-national statements and disrupting Parliament is not right... Opposition leaders are more at a loss with the non-functioning of Parliament... Their issues are not being raised... The rules under which issues are allowed, they don’t discuss those issues,” he added.