Opposition Stages Walkout From All-Party Meeting Over Centre's Invite to Rebel TMC MPs

New Delhi: A political row erupted ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Sunday after several INDIA bloc parties staged a walkout from the customary all-party meeting, protesting the Centre's decision to invite the breakaway faction of Trinamool Congress (TMC) separately.

The meeting, convened by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju a day before the Monsoon Session begins, was aimed at building consensus for the smooth functioning of Parliament.

However, the opposition accused the Centre of attempting to legitimise the rebel TMC faction by extending a separate invitation to the group that recently split from the Mamata Banerjee-led party and joined the NCPI.

According to opposition leaders, representatives of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, Left parties and other INDIA bloc constituents walked out of the meeting in protest after raising objections over the seating arrangement and participation of the rebel MPs.

Advertisement

The Centre had invited the 20 former TMC Lok Sabha MPs, led by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, as representatives of the NCPI, with Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar recognised as the party's chief whip for the purpose of the meeting. The invitation came after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the rebel group's request for separate seating in the House, a move seen as formal parliamentary recognition of the split.

Opposition parties alleged that until the legal and procedural questions surrounding the split are fully settled, the Centre should not have accorded the breakaway group separate status at an official all-party meeting.

Advertisement

They termed the move politically motivated and accused the government of interfering in the internal affairs of an opposition party.

Despite the walkout, the meeting continued with leaders from the BJP and several other parties participating. Rijiju appealed to all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament during the Monsoon Session and urged them to raise issues through discussion rather than disruptions.