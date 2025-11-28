Orange Alert as Cyclone 'Ditwah' Nears Coasts of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as cyclonic storm 'Ditwah' continued its north-northwestward movement over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

In a press bulletin, IMD said that the system, which has intensified with strong winds and the potential for extremely heavy rainfall, is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, prompting widespread advisories for coastal residents and fishermen.

According to the IMD, Ditwah moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and at 0230 hrs IST on Friday lay centred near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 50 km south of Trincomalee, 70 km northwest of Batticaloa, 220 km north of Hambantota, 460 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 560 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The cyclone is likely to continue tracking north-northwestwards along the Sri Lanka coast and into the adjoining sea before emerging into the Bay of Bengal.

Advertisement

Heavy Rainfall is forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On 27 November 2025 (Day 1), light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, with heavier activity over South Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms and lightning appeared at one or two locations. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts.

On 28 November 2025 (Day 2), light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places in the northern parts of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal. Extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places is forecast over Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts.

Advertisement

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in isolated pockets of Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Perambalur, Cuddalore and Puducherry.

On 29 November 2025 (Day 3), widespread rain is expected across Tamil Nadu, especially in the northern districts. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy spells may occur in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is forecast for isolated places in Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Karur and Namakkal.

On 30 November 2025 (Day 4), light to moderate rain is likely over northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet. Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri districts and Puducherry may see isolated heavy rain.

On 1 December 2025 (Day 5), light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in a few pockets. Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal experienced strong surface winds reaching 35-45 kmph on November 27. On November 28, these winds are forecast to strengthen further to 40-50 kmph at several coastal locations.

In the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area, gale-force winds of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph are currently prevailing. These winds will intensify to 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph by Friday morning. Between the morning of November 29 and the morning of November 30, wind speeds may rise further to 80-90 kmph with gusts up to 100 kmph, before gradually decreasing afterwards.

Along and off the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, squally winds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are active and are expected to intensify into gale winds of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph until Friday morning.

From the morning of November 29 to the evening of November 30, winds may peak at 70-80 kmph with gusts up to 90 kmph. A gradual decrease in wind speed is expected to begin on December 1. Along and off the south Tamil Nadu coast, squally winds of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph will increase to 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from November 29 until midnight on November 30.

Over the southwest Bay of Bengal, gale winds of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph will intensify to 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, with peak winds of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph likely between the morning of November 29 and the morning of November 30.

In the west-central Bay of Bengal and along the south Andhra Pradesh coast, squally winds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph will strengthen to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from Friday evening. Gale winds of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph are expected from the evening of November 29 until the morning of December 1.