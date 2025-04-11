Varanasi Gangrape Horror: PM Modi Orders Strictest Punishment for All 23 Accused

PM Modi, during his visit to Varanasi on Friday, instructed the law enforcement officials to take the strictest possible action’ against all culprits involved in the horrific gang rape case that has shocked the nation.

Immediately after landing in the city, the Prime Minister was briefed by the Police Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, and District Magistrate about the case involving a 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped by 23 men over a span of seven days. According to officials, nine of the accused have already been arrested and are in judicial custody.

Varanasi Gang Rape Case

The family of the victim lodged a missing complaint on April 4 when she did not return home. Later on, the same day, she was found unconscious. The victim in her complaint revealed that between March 29 and April 4, she had been taken to several hotels, cafes, and private locations across Varanasi where she was repeatedly drugged and raped.

According to the complaint filed by the woman’s mother, the victim met a man named Raj Vishwakarma, who first lured her to his cafe and sexually assaulted her with another friend. Over the following days, she was repeatedly assaulted at various locations including hookah bars, hotel rooms, guest house in multiple locations such as Nadesar, Sigra, and Chowkghat.