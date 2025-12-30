Orange Alert Issued As Visibility Hits Zero On Dwarka Expressway And Other Parts Of Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a heavy blanket of dense fog and toxic air on Tuesday morning, as visibility in significant areas such as the Dwaraka Expressway, Dhaula Kuan, and Indra Gandhi International Airport plummeted to near-zero levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense fog, warning residents of sharply reduced visibility and challenging travel conditions for the next few days.

In addition to the weather, Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category, with an AQI of 384, prompting authorities to advise residents to limit outdoor activities. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory at 7 am on Tuesday, stating that flight operations are running smoothly after visibility improved following dense fog that had earlier shrouded the city.

The airport assured travellers that on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. "Flight operations are running smoothly as visibility at the airport has improved. Please be assured that our on-the-ground officials are available at all terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. For the latest flight schedules, please get in touch with your respective airline," said Delhi Airport.

Earlier, dense fog in Delhi caused significant disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, resulting in flight delays and cancellations and prompting airlines such as IndiGo and Air India to issue advisories to passengers. IndiGo, in its travel advisory, said it is closely monitoring the situation and making operational adjustments to ensure journeys continue as smoothly as possible.

According to IMD weather forecasts, this dense fog is expected to persist over the coming days, especially in the early mornings, before gradually lifting as daytime temperatures rise. Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5 to 1.5°C) during the next 24 hours, appreciably above normal (3.1 to 5.0°C) on 01st & 2nd January 2026 and above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C)

However, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal (-1.5 to 1.5°C) except on 31st December 2025, when they are likely to be appreciably above normal (3.1 to 5.0°C). The sky is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 4 days and mainly clear thereafter. Shallow to moderate fog till forenoon and shallow fog during the evening/night of 30th December 2025.

