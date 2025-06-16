Orange Alert Issued for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, and Palgharand; Check IMD's Rainfall Alert Across India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. A Red Alert has been declared for Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.

Citizens in Mumbai have been advised to avoid coastal and low-lying areas. The police have issued new emergency contact numbers: 100, 112, and 103.

Orange to red alerts have also been issued for moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, Konkan (coastal Maharashtra), coastal Karnataka, and Kerala.

The weather department has issued rainfall alert for different regions across India.

South Peninsular India

The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and the Gujarat region on 16 June, and over Saurashtra and Kutch on 16 and 17 June.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka during 16–18 June.

The Thoothukudi coast in Tamil Nadu has been put on alert as the Meteorological Department has warned of higher-than-usual storm surge.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana during 16–20 June.

Similar weather conditions have been forecast for Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada from 16–20 June.

East & Central India

The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall over:

Odisha from 16–18 June

Madhya Pradesh on 19 and 20 June

Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal on 17 and 18 June

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Jharkhand on 18 and 19 June

Northwest India

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over:

Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh during 16–22 June

Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on 21 and 22 June

Punjab, Haryana, and East Rajasthan on 16, 21, and 22 June

West Rajasthan on 16 June

Very heavy rainfall is expected over East Uttar Pradesh during 19–21 June.

Northeast India