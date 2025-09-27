Orange Alert: K'taka Schools Closed For Two Days Due To Heavy Rains; Minister Priyank Kharge Visits Flood-Hit Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: In view of the heavy rain and an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, the Department of School Education, Kalaburagi, has declared a holiday for schools in the district on Saturday and Sunday, as per the Information and Public Relations Department, Kalaburagi.

According to the department, Deputy Director (Administration) Department of School Education Kalaburagi announced holiday for Schools in the Kalaburagi district on September 27 and 28, as a precautionary measure for the safety of Children in view of the heavy rain and IMD issued an orange alert for the district.

Meanwhile, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Kalaburagi district In-charge Priyank Kharge visited the rain and flood-affected areas of the district and heard the grievances of the locals and affected people, according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO), RDPR department. Kharge said that the untimely rain had caused immense damage to farmers' crops, but the government was conducting a survey to assess the damage, and after that, compensation would be given to farmers.

"Due to rainfall exceeding the normal levels, Kalaburagi district has now literally turned into the Malenadu region. Visits were made to the areas affected by the heavy rains for inspection. This untimely rain has caused immense damage to the farmers' crops. However, our government is with the farmers; even if crops are lost, there is no need to lose hope. A joint survey is already underway, and steps have been taken to provide relief after a full report on the extent of the damage is received. As a result of the Bhima River overflowing and flowing turbulently, a flood situation has arisen; a care center has been opened for those whose homes, property, and belongings have been damaged by the floods. The government is with the people of Kalaburagi district; the district administration is fully prepared to face any situation and will work with commitment to protect the interests of the people," Priyank Kharge said.

The Minister further said that the state government's priority was the safety of the people and that SDRF had been deployed to move people to higher ground. "Incessant rains and overflowing rivers in Maharashtra and Karnataka have brought immense hardship to 36 villages in Kalaburagi. Our priority has been the safety of our people.