'Don’t Want To Hurt Anyone’s Feelings': Supreme Court Rules Out Complete Diwali Firecracker Ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India reiterated that it is not inclined to impose an absolute, complete ban on firecrackers during Diwali, observing that judicial orders must strike a sensitive balance between environmental concerns and deep-rooted cultural sentiments.

A bench hearing petitions related to seasonal air pollution in Delhi-NCR noted that the court does not wish to "hurt anyone’s feelings," advocating instead for practical, regulated measures such as designated hours and the controlled use of certified green crackers.

The apex court’s observations came during proceedings reviewing winter pollution control frameworks and petitions seeking stricter restrictions across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Clarifying its stance, the bench emphasised that a blanket prohibition often proves counterproductive on the ground, making enforcement difficult and creating unnecessary friction during festive celebrations.

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Seeking a Middle Path

During the hearing, the court underscored that judicial interventions should prioritise compliance and public cooperation over absolute bans:

The court reiterated that it aims to find a middle ground by regulating firecracker bursting within fixed time windows rather than enforcing round-the-clock bans.

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The bench highlighted ongoing evaluations regarding CSIR-NEERI-certified "green firecrackers", which offer reduced barium formulations and lower emission levels, as a viable alternative for limited use.

Noting that enforcement agencies struggle to monitor individual households during peak festival hours, the bench observed that building public awareness and voluntary compliance yields better results than punitive measures.

Cultural Sensitivity and Environmental Accountability

Addressing the delicate balance between public health and religious traditions, the bench remarked that environmental litigation should remain non-adversarial.

The court made it clear that its primary goal is protecting ambient air quality while respecting public sentiment.