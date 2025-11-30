'Our Love Won': Woman Marries Lover's Dead Body, Vows To Stay In His House After Family Kills Him Over Caste in Maharashtra

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 20-year-old man paid with his life after he was thrashed, shot and his head was crushed with a stone in Maharashtra's Nanded. Surprisingly, following the death, the victim's girlfriend applied vermillion on her forehead and vowed to live in his house as daughter-in-law.

As per reports, the woman identified as Aanchal, met the now-deceased person Sakshan Tate through her brothers. It is said that with time, the duo got closer as the woman frequently visited his home. However, the couple started getting pressurised from the family-front regarding their 3-year-old relationship due to difference in their castes. The threats however did not stop the duo from continuing their relationship.

It was on Thursday when Saksham was brutally thrashed and his head was crushed with a stone after the woman's family learnt about Saksham and her marriage plans. Meanwhile, following the abuse, the victim passed away.

Anchal, during Saksham funeral procession reached his house and applied turmeric on his body, vermillion on her forehead and married her dead boyfriend's body. The woman also pledged to live in his house for the rest of her life as his wife.

Sought Death Penalty

Following the horrific crime, the woman sough death penalty for Tate's killers and said, "Our love won, even in Saksham's death, and my father and brothers lost." Meanwhile, the cops have lodged a case against six accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and put them under arrest.