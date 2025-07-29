'Our Own Method, On Our Conditions...' - PM Modi Charts Out Three Principles Underscoring Operation Sindoor | Image: ANI

While addressing a monsoon session at the Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi charted out the three principles that underscore the 'Operation Sindoor'.

What Did PM Modi Say?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a parliamentary address that the 'Operation Sindoor' makes it clear that India has decided on three points.

These points are as follows:

1)If there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own method, on our conditions and on our time.

2) No nuclear blackmail would work now.

3) We will not see terrorist-supporting governments and terror masterminds as two separate entities.

PM Modi further added, "Pakistan DMO pleaded India to stop the attack. It was India's clear policy in consultation with the Armed Forces that our action was non-escalatory. We had said this."

He further added that India achieved 100% of its objectives that it set out to achieve and that Pakistan was shameful to stand with terrorists.

"We were ready and looking for an opportunity and we told the world that our goal is to target terrorism and terror sites," the Prime Minister added.

But when Pakistan supported the terrorists and came out to fight on the battlefield, the Indian Armed Forces gave them a befitting reply which they will remember for years, he said.

What Is 'Operation Sindoor'?

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, a series of precision strikes were conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in May 2025, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack which resulted in the death of 26 people, including a Nepali citizen.