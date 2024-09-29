Published 17:38 IST, September 29th 2024
Out on Bail, Senthil Balaji Takes Oath as Minister in Stalin Cabinet; Three DMK Leaders Join Cabinet
V Senthil Balaji was sworn in as minister by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who was days ago granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Senthil Balaji, three others sworn-in as ministers in Stalin cabinet | Image: PTI
17:38 IST, September 29th 2024