sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Out on Bail, Senthil Balaji Takes Oath as Minister in Stalin Cabinet; Three DMK Leaders Join Cabinet

Published 17:38 IST, September 29th 2024

Out on Bail, Senthil Balaji Takes Oath as Minister in Stalin Cabinet; Three DMK Leaders Join Cabinet

V Senthil Balaji was sworn in as minister by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who was days ago granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Senthil Balaji, three others sworn-in as ministers in Stalin cabinet
Senthil Balaji, three others sworn-in as ministers in Stalin cabinet | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

17:38 IST, September 29th 2024