Out To Play, Toddler Run Over By Car In Broad Daylight In Bengaluru, Injured; Accused Flee Spot

Bengaluru: A spine-chilling incident was reported from Karnataka's Bengaluru where a child got hit by a car outside his home when he was out to play. The incident took place in Nelamangala's area where the car ran over him while taking a sharp U-turn.

Shockingly, following the accident, the accused managed to flee the spot and the child, who had sustained major injury, has been shifted to nearby hospital for further treatment. The accident was captured on the CCTV camera which displayed the child playing outside his home and getting hit by a car. Following the incident, the victim's family heard his the victim's cries and tried to run after the driver but he managed to escape the spot.

Another similar incident

Another shocking case had emerged from Bengaluru earlier this month where a 2-year-child paid with his life after he was run over by a minivan driven by his father at Benaka Layout in Thotadaguddadahalli. The now-deceased person, identified as Nuthan, was the only son of the driver Munesh BK.

The cops, while commenting on the case stated that Munesh had parked his Maruti Suzuki EEco in an empty space near his home. As Munesh moved the vehicle, he did not see Nuthan playing in front of the house. The vehicle struck the boy and the left wheel partially ran over him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. Mwanwhile, Munesh was booked under BNS Section 106 for causing death by negligence.