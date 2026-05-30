Outgoing CDS General Anil Chauhan Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in National Capital as Tenure Ends

New Delhi: Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in the national capital, marking the culmination of his tenure as the country's top military officer.

The ceremonial farewell comes as General Chauhan completes his extended tenure as CDS and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, which was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on September 24, 2025, extending his service up to May 30, 2026, or until further orders.

Commissioned into the Indian Army in 1981, General Chauhan has had a long and distinguished military career spanning over four decades, holding key command and staff appointments. He has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary service.

During his tenure as CDS, he played a key role in advancing jointness and integration among the three services.

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Outgoing CDS released the Joint Air Defence Doctrine on Friday. Integrated Defence Staff HQ on X called it a significant step towards enhancing synergy, integration and operational preparedness across the armed forces.

"General Anil Chauhan #CDS released the Joint Air Defence Doctrine, marking a significant step towards greater integration, synergy and operational preparedness among the Defence Forces. The doctrine aims to strengthen India's multi-layered #air_defence capability in the evolving battlefield environment," HQ IDS's X post read.

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Earlier on May 25, outgoing CDS Chauhan chaired the concluding meeting of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

"Today marked the concluding Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) meeting for General Anil Chauhan #CDS & Permanent Chairman #COSC and Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS ahead of their superannuation later this month. As members, their leadership strengthened Jointness, Integration, Operational Synergy amongst the Services including the march towards Theaterisation, leaving a lasting imprint on the Defence Forces. The Indian Defence Forces express deepest gratitude and best wishes to both distinguished leaders," HQ IDS's X post read.

On the same day, General Chauhan also launched the Tri-Services Tele Directory Web Application, developed in-house by the Directorate General of Signals, aimed at improving coordination, efficiency and integrated functioning across the defence establishment.

He also addressed personnel at HQ IDS and the Department of Military Affairs, emphasising the importance of "JAI" -- Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation -- as the guiding principle for transforming the armed forces.