Outrage In Murshidabad: Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury's Convoy Vehicle Refuses To Stop After Striking 4-Year-Old, Locals Stage Protest

New Delhi: In another case of reckless driving, a serious accident occurred in the Rejinagar area of Murshidabad on Saturday, when a four-year-old boy named Alamin Sheikh was struck by a pilot car belonging to the convoy of West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury.

The incident took place at Kashipur village and as per reports, the child unexpectedly ran onto the road, and while the driver attempted to maneuver away, the impact left the boy with significant injuries.

The accident triggered immediate unrest among local residents, who staged a road blockade from Rajnagar to Sarbangpur for about an hour.

Crowd surrounded the madrasa

According to local sources, tensions escalated as the crowd surrounded the madrasa where the minister was staying, demanding a personal explanation and accountability for the mishap.

A large police contingent had to be deployed to the scene to pacify the protesters and clear the highway for traffic.

Later, a large police force from the Rejinagar police station arrived in the area and brought the situation under control.

Following the collision, the injured child was first taken to Beldanga Rural Hospital but was subsequently shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for specialized care, including a CT scan.

While the police have noted that the driver's quick reactions likely saved the child's life, the administration remains under pressure to ensure the victim receives full medical support and that safety protocols for high-speed convoys are addressed.

What was seen in the CCTV?

CCTV footage of the incident reveals the harrowing moment the accident occurred. As the minister’s convoy was travelling along the road, a child suddenly attempted to cross, resulting in a direct collision with one of the vehicles.

While the car initially came to a halt after the child fell, the subsequent actions of the occupants sparked intense public outcry.

According to the footage, several individuals exited the vehicle immediately after the impact.