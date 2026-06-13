Fury Over Male Corpse Genitals 'Joke': Doc Sejal Pawar Sent To 15-Day Forced Leave By KEM Hospital After Pranit More Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: KEM Hospital and Medical College has sent MBBS student Sejal Pawar to a forced leave of 15 days amid massive backlash over the outrageous comments made by her at a stand-up comedy show of comedian and former Bigg Boss contestant Pranit More.

Entry Into Hostel, College Banned

Officials from the Mumbai-based medical institution stated that Sejal Pawar's entry into the premises of the KEM Hospital and Medical College has been banned. Further, a five-member committee has been formed which will submit an investigation report within seven days.

According to ANI, officials said that keeping in mind the security of Sejal Pawar, she has been safely handed over to her family.

Earlier, the institution had summoned her parents, who reportedly broke down while apologising before the administration. Sejal is also reported to have submitted a written apology to the institution.

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The Outrageous ‘Joke’

The action against Sejal Pawar comes after a video of her purportedly joking about the size of the genitals of male corpses on an old stand-up comedy show of Pranit More, went viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

In the video, which is reportedly an old clip that has resurfaced online, More is heard asking what kind of jokes doctors crack among themselves. Responding to the question, Pawar narrated an anecdote from her medical college days, claiming that when they dissect male corpses in the anatomy lab, they comment on the private parts of male cadavers.

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Pranit More was purportedly seen laughing and cracking jokes around her statement.

Pawar, who is also a social media influencer with over 2.44 lakh followers on Instagram, issued a public apology after facing massive backlash.

Social Media Backlash

Sejal Pawar's spontaneous comments on the comedy show drew sharp criticism from medical professionals, students and the general public.

An X user said, "Disgusting indeed. She should be very much ashamed of her nasty comments."

Another said, "This isn't "just a joke" — it's a grotesque violation of medical ethics and basic human dignity. Cadavers in anatomy labs are donated bodies given in trust for learning, not props for crude stand-up routines or group giggles about sizes. Body donors and their families deserve respect, not to have their loved one's remains mocked for clout on Instagram or comedy shows."

The Apology

Amid massive backlash, Pawar posted an apology video, saying she is “very sorry” for hurting the sentiments of the people.

“I am very sorry that thing happened," Sejal Pawar said, adding that she said a “very wrong thing”. She claimed that she never intentionally fathomed that she would say such a thing.

“I know it is my mistake.”

She also claimed that it was the first comedy show that she was attending, adding, “I am never gonna justify. I am never gonna take a wrong side.” Further, she assured the public that she would never commit such a mistake again.

“I would never support all these things. Never,” she stated, adding, “I just wanted to let you all know that I was very naive. Mujhe na samajh nahi aaya tha…”

She admitted that as a “responsible person”, she should not have made the objectionable comment, adding that she regrets her action.

In a separate statement, she also said, “As a student this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity."

The ‘370 Ki Biryani' Controversy

The controversy over the doctor's statement comes just after ‘the 370 ki biryani’ row emerged from another stand-up comedy show of Pranit More.

A 23-year-old audience member from Gurugram recounted a recent date at the event, stating that he had bought his date a plate of chicken biryani that cost around ₹370. He added that when she later asked him to drop her home, he joked that because he had spent ₹370 on her, he was entitled to "recover" or "reclaim" his money, strongly implying a demand for physical intimacy.