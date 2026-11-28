Madurai: More than 100 Muslim devotees, including local residents and pilgrims from neighbouring Kerala, visited the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah atop Thirupparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday and offered special prayers amid heightened security arrangements for the Supreme Court-directed Karthigai Deepam lighting ceremony.

The visit coincided with the scheduled lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed Deepathoon (stone pillar) on the hill on November 28, following the Supreme Court's intervention in the ongoing dispute over the location of the religious ritual.

According to reports, Muslim devotees began gathering at the foothills around 6.15 am before ascending the hill to offer prayers at the shrine, which also functions as an active Sufi dargah and mosque. Another batch of more than 100 visitors was expected to arrive during the day.

The development comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the hill, which houses both the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple and the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

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CRPF Takes Charge Of Security, Devotees Welcome Personnel With Flowers

Meanwhile, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed at Thirupparankundram Hill received a warm welcome from local residents and Hindu devotees, who showered flower petals on the security personnel and their vehicles as they arrived at the foothills.

The CRPF deployment followed the Supreme Court's November 27 directions entrusting the central force with security arrangements across the hill, including the areas surrounding the temple and the dargah.

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Personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) also accompanied the CRPF during the deployment. Security checkpoints were established along the hill pathways to regulate the movement of visitors.

Local police personnel have also been deployed at the foothills to conduct security checks, verify the details of visitors and regulate the movement of devotees ascending the hill.

The security arrangements are aimed at ensuring that Hindu devotees can participate in the Karthigai Deepam celebrations while Muslim visitors are not obstructed from accessing the dargah and offering prayers.

SC Directed Deepam Lighting At Deepathoon

The latest developments come against the backdrop of a legal dispute over lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Thirupparankundram Hill.

On November 20, the Supreme Court had permitted the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon as a one-time arrangement. However, the ritual was not performed at the designated location on November 24, when the annual festival was observed. Instead, the lamp was lit near the Uchipillaiyar Temple.

The non-implementation of the earlier order prompted contempt proceedings against Tamil Nadu government officials and temple authorities.

On Friday, November 27, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi took serious exception to the alleged non-compliance and directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday.

The court also suspended the temple's board of trustees and appointed two retired Madras High Court judges as receivers to take charge of the temple administration.

Additionally, the bench issued show-cause notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Director General of Police Mahesh Agarwal and other senior officials and temple functionaries over the alleged failure to implement its earlier directions.

The Chief Secretary was also directed to submit an affidavit detailing communications, including phone calls, messages and meetings among officials in the run-up to the non-implementation of the order.

The officials who received notices have been directed to appear before the Supreme Court on December 15.

Dargah's Annual Urus Festival Scheduled For Dec 10

During Friday's Supreme Court hearing, senior counsel representing the dargah informed the bench that around 100 to 200 people routinely visit the shrine.

The counsel also clarified that the annual Urus, also known as the Santhanakoodu festival, would be held separately on December 10.

The Saturday gathering of Muslim devotees therefore coincided with the Supreme Court-directed Deepam ceremony and the heightened security arrangements put in place across Thirupparankundram Hill.