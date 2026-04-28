Over 140 Delhi Guest Teachers Face Potential Termination Over Census Duty Refusal

A controversy has erupted in Delhi as nearly 142 guest teachers face the possibility of termination following an alleged refusal to participate in mandatory census duties. The district administration has characterized the teachers' stance as serious misconduct, sparking a debate over institutional discipline and the statutory responsibilities of educational staff.

In a formal letter dated April 24, the Old Delhi District Magistrate notified the Directorate of Education (DoE) that these specific teachers had declined to serve in the census duty. The administration noted that this refusal came despite prior instructions issued on April 16, which had already highlighted the logistical difficulties caused by their unwillingness to participate.

Officials have described the situation as "gross negligence". According to the District Magistrate's letter, such behavior is viewed as harmful to the public interest. Consequently, the administration has recommended the immediate discontinuation or termination of the teachers' services, warning that a failure to act firmly could encourage further indiscipline and negatively influence other staff members currently engaged in the census exercise.

Authorities expressed significant concern that non-compliance by this group of teachers could hamper the smooth execution of the census, a process considered essential for national governance and planning. The administration emphasized that maintaining institutional discipline is vital to ensuring that these large-scale operations are not disrupted by individual refusals to fulfill assigned roles.

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In response to the proposed terminations, the Government Teachers Association in Delhi has urged Education Minister Ashish Sood to reconsider the disciplinary action. General Secretary Ajay Veer argued that the refusal was not an act of intentional defiance but was instead driven by genuine logistical and financial constraints.



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