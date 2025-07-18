‘Not a Single Soul Will Survive’: Bomb Threat Mail Shocks 20 Delhi Schools. Here’s What the Terrifying Mail Revealed

New Delhi: More than 20 schools in Delhi received a threatening email today, claiming that bombs had been planted on their premises. The email, which included serious threats and disturbing language, led to an immediate high-alert response from the authorities.

More than 20 schools across the national capital were affected. Among them were Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24, and St. Xavier’s School in North Delhi, as confirmed by the Delhi Fire Service.

One of the emails accessed by the Republic contained direct threats and caused alarm among school authorities.

Bomb Threat Email:

The email states, “Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms.

The explosives are skillfully hidden in black plastic bags.

I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when i will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children.

You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, and I will commit suicide after the news kicks in. I will slit my throat and slit my wrists.

I was never truly helped, psychiatrists, psychologists; no one has ever cared, and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans, psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs.”

No Explosives Found, Threat Declared a Hoax:

As soon as the schools reported the email, bomb disposal squads and local police arrived at the locations. Students and staff were evacuated safely, and the buildings were thoroughly searched by trained teams.