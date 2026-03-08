Updated 8 March 2026 at 13:14 IST
Over 20,000 Indian Seafarers In Gulf Waters Amid West Asia Tensions; Govt Sets Up 24×7 Monitoring Team
Amid West Asia tensions, 23,000 Indian seafarers operate in Gulf waters; the Directorate General of Shipping outlined safety measures like advisories, 24/7 monitoring, voyage planning, and family support, ensuring compensation, repatriation, and diplomatic coordination for casualties via MEA and regional missions
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: Several Indian seafarers continue to operate in the Gulf region amid West Asia tensions. Republic reached out to the Directorate of Shipping regarding the current situation of these Indian Seafarers.
Here's the exclusive response given by the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to Republic.
Seafarers Currently Stuck in The Gulf Region
With regard to the presence of Indian seafarers in the gulf region the DGS said, “It is estimated that approximately 23,000 Indian seafarers are currently serving onboard various vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and adjoining waters. These seafarers are deployed on vessels of different flags and companies as part of global maritime trade.”
Safety Measures For Indian Seafarers
The Directorate General of Shipping told Republic that several safety measures are being to ensure the safety and security of Indian seafarers in the Gulf region amid the recent incidents of violence and fatalities. The safety measures include issuance of maritime security advisories directing shipping companies and Indian-flag vessels to adopt enhanced vigilance and safety protocols while operating in the gulf region. Authorities are also maintaining 24×7 monitoring of the situation through the DG Shipping Communication Centre, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian missions in the region, and maritime authorities of the concerned countries. Directions have been given to shipping companies to establish round-the-clock emergency contact mechanisms for seafarers and their families.
Advertisement
"There is continuous engagement with companies to review voyage planning, crew safety and risk assessment for vessels transiting sensitive areas," the DGS further added.
Support For Families
On the plan to provide support and compensation to the families of Indian seafarers killed in the Gulf region amid the current status of these cases, the Directorate General of Shipping said, "For cases involving casualties of Indian seafarers, the Directorate ensures that all contractual and statutory entitlements of the seafarers and their families are secured, including compensation under the employment contract and insurance cover, including P&I club liabilities, settlement of outstanding wages and other financial dues, and facilitation of repatriation of mortal remains in coordination with Indian missions and local authorities. Support is also given to affected families through welfare mechanisms and coordination with shipping companies and insurers."
Advertisement
Diplomatic Coordination
Diplomatic efforts are being taken by the Directorate with Gulf region authorities to prevent such incidents and ensure the swift repatriation of Indian seafarers' bodies, the DGS said. "The Directorate works in close coordination with the Ministry of External affairs, Indian embassies, maritime administrations and port authorities in the gulf region to address such incidents," the statement added.
Among other measures being taken include immediate communication with Indian missions and local maritime authorities whenever an incident is reported, coordination with search and rescue agencies, port state authorities and P&I clubs for recovery operations, and diplomatic engagement through Indian embassies to facilitate early investigation, recovery of mortal remains and repatriation to India. The Directorate also maintains continuous liaison with shipping companies, charterers and agents to ensure timely assistance and compliance with international maritime obligations, the DGS said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Anushka De
Published On: 8 March 2026 at 13:14 IST