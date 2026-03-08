Over 20,000 Indian Seafarers In Gulf Waters Amid West Asia Tensions; Govt Sets Up 24×7 Monitoring Team

New Delhi: Several Indian seafarers continue to operate in the Gulf region amid West Asia tensions. Republic reached out to the Directorate of Shipping regarding the current situation of these Indian Seafarers.

Here's the exclusive response given by the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to Republic.

Seafarers Currently Stuck in The Gulf Region

With regard to the presence of Indian seafarers in the gulf region the DGS said, “It is estimated that approximately 23,000 Indian seafarers are currently serving onboard various vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and adjoining waters. These seafarers are deployed on vessels of different flags and companies as part of global maritime trade.”

Safety Measures For Indian Seafarers

The Directorate General of Shipping told Republic that several safety measures are being to ensure the safety and security of Indian seafarers in the Gulf region amid the recent incidents of violence and fatalities. The safety measures include issuance of maritime security advisories directing shipping companies and Indian-flag vessels to adopt enhanced vigilance and safety protocols while operating in the gulf region. Authorities are also maintaining 24×7 monitoring of the situation through the DG Shipping Communication Centre, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian missions in the region, and maritime authorities of the concerned countries. Directions have been given to shipping companies to establish round-the-clock emergency contact mechanisms for seafarers and their families.

"There is continuous engagement with companies to review voyage planning, crew safety and risk assessment for vessels transiting sensitive areas," the DGS further added.

Support For Families

On the plan to provide support and compensation to the families of Indian seafarers killed in the Gulf region amid the current status of these cases, the Directorate General of Shipping said, "For cases involving casualties of Indian seafarers, the Directorate ensures that all contractual and statutory entitlements of the seafarers and their families are secured, including compensation under the employment contract and insurance cover, including P&I club liabilities, settlement of outstanding wages and other financial dues, and facilitation of repatriation of mortal remains in coordination with Indian missions and local authorities. Support is also given to affected families through welfare mechanisms and coordination with shipping companies and insurers."

Diplomatic Coordination

Diplomatic efforts are being taken by the Directorate with Gulf region authorities to prevent such incidents and ensure the swift repatriation of Indian seafarers' bodies, the DGS said. "The Directorate works in close coordination with the Ministry of External affairs, Indian embassies, maritime administrations and port authorities in the gulf region to address such incidents," the statement added.