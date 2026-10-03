'Over 23,000 Criminals Arrested, Rs 15,233 Cr Mafia Assets Seized': UP Govt Highlights Improved Law and Order in State

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday released detailed information on the action taken against criminals under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led administration since 2017, highlighting major actions against mafia networks, cybercrime prevention, and large-scale arrests across the state.

According to the official details released by the state government, the UP Police have killed a total of 303 criminals in encounters, while 12,202 criminals sustained injuries during police operations since March 20, 2017. In its sustained drive against wanted fugitives, the state police have arrested and jailed 23,601 criminals carrying cash rewards. Furthermore, strict legal action has been initiated against 87,835 criminals under the Gangsters Act, while 995 criminals have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Under the provisions of the Gangsters Act, movable and immovable assets worth Rs 152.33 crore have been confiscated. In total, illegal assets worth Rs 15,233 crore belonging to criminals and mafia elements have been seized across Uttar Pradesh. Focusing on organised crime networks, action has been taken against 68 state-level identified mafia figures, along with their gang members and associates. In these targeted operations, police have registered 909 cases and arrested 651 individuals.

According to the UP government, cybercrime police stations have become operational across all 75 districts of the state. As part of these anti-cybercrime measures, police have successfully frozen funds worth Rs 874.58 crore. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 1 said that before the BJP came to power in the state in 2017, people were troubled by the mafia, and the police were in a helpless state.

Advertisement

Attending a flag-off ceremony of 87 Interceptor Vehicles equipped with advanced equipment, the UP Chief Minister said the state has been rescued from policy paralysis under his leadership. "It was the most populous state yet lagged in the economy, recruitment, the adoption of emerging technologies, and the implementation of welfare schemes. Before 2017, people would immediately dismiss someone simply by labelling them UP-wala. We acknowledge the challenge the police faced; after all, if the political leadership lacks the resolve to make decisions, how can the law and order situation be set right? People would grovel and kneel before the mafia, and the police were helpless," said CM Yogi.

"Since 2017, casting aside that despair and rescuing the state from policy paralysis, we have successfully steered it toward progress. I can now state that we have implemented police reforms...we have installed over 14 lakh cameras in cities...Integrated Command and Control Centres have been established in every district, creating a new identity for them. Furthermore, the objective regarding 'Safe City' traffic initiatives—specifically the deployment of interceptor vehicles—has been realised," added CM Yogi.