Maharashtra: Overloaded Pilgrim Boat Capsizes in Beed’s Godavari River; Woman Dies, Several Injured

Beed: A tragic accident marred the ongoing religious festivities at Purushottampuri in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Wednesday, after a boat carrying over 35 pilgrims capsized in the Godavari River.

The incident, which occurred during a massive influx of devotees visiting the historic Lord Purushottam shrine, resulted in the death of one woman and left several others with serious injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Pramila Rathod. According to initial reports, she tragically drowned as the vessel overturned in the water.

Several other passengers who sustained severe injuries were rushed to nearby medical facilities, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

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Overloading and Negligence

Eyewitnesses and local authorities confirmed that the primary cause of the disaster was severe overcrowding.

Seizing upon the heavy rush of pilgrims gathering for the holy period, the boat operator reportedly flouted basic maritime safety regulations to maximise passenger intake.

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The vessel, packed far beyond its maximum carrying capacity, lost its balance midstream. As the uneven weight distribution destabilised the craft, it rolled over, throwing over three dozen men, women, and children into the deep waters.

Swift Rescue Operation

A major catastrophe was averted due to the swift responsiveness of local villagers, fishermen, and the police.

Hearing the cries for help, local youth immediately plunged into the river to pull struggling passengers to safety.

Emergency response teams arrived shortly after to coordinate the rescue operation, successfully pulling the majority of the stranded devotees from the water.

SDO-Level Inquiry Ordered

The tragedy has sparked sharp criticism from the local community regarding the lack of safety measures, such as mandatory life jackets and strict passenger caps on ferry services.

Responding to the disaster, Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson expressed profound grief over the loss of life and visited the site to oversee the situation.

Taking immediate administrative action, Collector Johnson ordered a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) level inquiry into the lapses that led to the capsizing.