Padma Shri D. Y. Patil Dies at 90, Education Visionary and Former Governor Leaves Lasting Legacy

Padma Shri Dnyandeo Yashwantrao (D. Y.) Patil, one of India’s most influential educationists and a former Governor of Bihar, Tripura and West Bengal, passed away at the age of 90 after battling age-related health issues. His death marks the end of a remarkable journey that reshaped private higher education in India and touched the lives of millions of students through a vast network of educational and healthcare institutions.

Born on October 22, 1935, in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, Dr. Patil rose from a farming family to become a respected public figure in both education and politics. He believed that quality education should be accessible to more people, and spent decades building institutions that offered professional courses in medicine, engineering, management, agriculture and several other fields.

Under his leadership, the D. Y. Patil Group grew into one of India’s largest private education networks. The group now includes more than 180 educational institutions, several deemed universities, international schools and multi-speciality hospitals, producing thousands of doctors, engineers, researchers and professionals over the years.

Alongside his work in education, Dr. Patil also had a long political career. He began as a grassroots Congress leader, later served as Mayor of Kolhapur and was elected as an MLA from the Panhala constituency. He went on to hold constitutional positions as the Governor of Tripura, Bihar and West Bengal, earning respect for his administrative experience and public service.

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The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 1991 for his contribution to education and social welfare. The award recognised his efforts to expand learning opportunities and strengthen educational infrastructure across the country.

Dr. Patil had reportedly been unwell for some time due to age-related ailments and passed away at his residence in Kolhapur. His death has drawn condolences from political leaders, educators and former students across the country.

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Among those paying tribute was Eknath Shinde, who described Dr. Patil as a visionary leader, an exceptional educationist and a compassionate mentor. He said Maharashtra had lost a guiding force whose work would continue to inspire future generations.