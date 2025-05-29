Pahalgam Attack Mastermind Saifullah Ahmad 'Kasuri' Shares Stage With Pakistani Politician at Lashkar's Merga Rally

A video from a recent rally in Lahore has sparked serious concerns, showing Saifullah Ahmad 'Kasuri'—the alleged mastermind behind the deadly Pahalgam terror attack sharing the stage with Malik Ahmad Khan, the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Pakistan. The event was organized by the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba to mark the anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests. Also present at the gathering was Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed.

At one point in the video, around the 51-second mark, Saifullah and Malik Ahmad Khan can be seen in the same frame, indicating a disturbing proximity between political figures and terrorist leadership in Pakistan.

Who is Saifullah Ahmad?

Saifullah Ahmad, also known as Saifullah Khalid or Saifullah Kasuri, is considered a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba and is believed to be the mastermind of the recent attack in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed over 20 lives. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar proxy group, and sources say Kasuri has been instrumental in planning and coordinating its operations in the region.

Kasuri is known to be close to Hafiz Saeed and frequently appears at radical gatherings in Pakistan. Intelligence reports suggest that just months before the Pahalgam attack, he visited a Pakistan Army base in Kanganpur, Punjab, where he was invited by a colonel to give a provocative speech to soldiers. Similar speeches were delivered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he reportedly vowed to ‘free Kashmir’ by February 2026.

According to security sources, Saifullah also played a key role in organizing training camps in Abbottabad, attended by hundreds of radicalized youths. These camps, allegedly backed by Pakistan’s ISI and army, trained recruits for cross-border attacks and target killings. Many of the trainees were later sent into Indian territory under the protection of the Pakistani Army.

The emergence of this video further confirms suspicions of a close nexus between terrorist outfits and certain elements within Pakistan’s political and military establishment. With senior leaders like Malik Ahmad Khan appearing publicly with individuals like Kasuri, concerns about state sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan continue to grow, drawing attention from global watchdogs and raising questions about the country's commitment to counter-terror efforts.